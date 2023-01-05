Fill vacant teacher posts: Protesting unemployed youths in Hyderabad, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of unemployed youths under the aegis of the Telangana Unemployed JAC lay siege to the office of the State Education Minister here on Wednesday demanding the filling up of around 44,000 vacant teacher posts in the government sector.

Rajya Sabha member and BC Welfare Association president R Krishna said there were around 24,000 vacancies in government schools and another 20,000 posts in minority, aided and other schools. In the absence of recruitment of teachers, the educational standard in government schools was deteriorating, they said, adding that in place of regular teachers, the government was appointing temporary teachers.

They said around seven lakh unemployed youth, who completed BEd, DEd, Pandit training and PET courses were on the roads in search of employment. “In the last two years, an additional six lakh students enrolled in government schools,” JAC chairman Neela Venkatesh, Gujja Krishna and others, who were part of the protest, said.

Venkatesh alleged that the State government was distributing sheep, milch animals and fish seedlings to the backward classes instead of providing quality education. There was a conspiracy to close government schools and hand over the education sector to the corporate sector, they alleged. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

HYDERABAD: A large number of unemployed youths under the aegis of the Telangana Unemployed JAC lay siege to the office of the State Education Minister here on Wednesday demanding the filling up of around 44,000 vacant teacher posts in the government sector. Rajya Sabha member and BC Welfare Association president R Krishna said there were around 24,000 vacancies in government schools and another 20,000 posts in minority, aided and other schools. In the absence of recruitment of teachers, the educational standard in government schools was deteriorating, they said, adding that in place of regular teachers, the government was appointing temporary teachers. They said around seven lakh unemployed youth, who completed BEd, DEd, Pandit training and PET courses were on the roads in search of employment. “In the last two years, an additional six lakh students enrolled in government schools,” JAC chairman Neela Venkatesh, Gujja Krishna and others, who were part of the protest, said. Venkatesh alleged that the State government was distributing sheep, milch animals and fish seedlings to the backward classes instead of providing quality education. There was a conspiracy to close government schools and hand over the education sector to the corporate sector, they alleged. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.