Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to restore iconic State Central Library

HYDERABAD: In welcome news for heritage lovers and book enthusiasts, the State Central Library at Afzalgunj, one of the oldest libraries of Hyderabad, is set to get a new lease of life with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) initiating steps for its restoration and conservation.

The restoration works will be taken up at an estimated cost of `7.35 crore and would be complete in a span of 18 months. Presently, the library lies in a state of neglect and has been crying for attention for the last many years.

Built in 1891, the Asafia Library as it was known then, is located at Afzalgunj on the bank of the River Musi. It houses over five lakh books and magazines, many of them rare and exclusive, including some palm-leaf manuscripts.

A few months ago, MAUD Special Chief secretary Arvind Kumar visited the library and was shocked at the state of dilapidation. He said that he would finalise restoration plans to preserve the place of the rich heritage of the state.

With the government giving the green signal to the detailed project report prepared by it, the HMDA said that it has invited tenders for the restoration of the library a few days ago. Restoration works will begin soon after signing an agreement with the selected agency, HMDA officials told TNIE.

While executing the restoration works, priority would be given to preserving the heritage value of the grand edifice, as it is one of the most imposing structures in the city and was declared as heritage status in 1998, they said.

The restoration and conservation includes dismantling the stone flooring laid in lime mortar, repairs to staircases, providing and fixing Shabad stone flooring, removing lime plaster from the ceiling and walls, applying anti-fungal wash treatment on cleaned walls and ceiling surfaces, plastering the internal surfaces using traditional lime mortar, plastering the walls surfaces using traditional lime mortar to match with the original one, remaking the ornamental design on wall as per the existing design with lime plaster, chipping and re-plastering using traditional lime mortar etc. The HMDA also plans landscape furniture (seating), provision for CCTV cameras, and installation of a new lift.

