‘Lahari’ services: TSRTC launches sleeper buses

The interiors of a sleeper bus used for representation purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the State, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced sleeper buses in its fleet for the convenience of passengers travelling long distances.TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said that the sleeper buses were designed to bring state-of-the-art amenities to the passengers.

These buses have been named ‘Lahari’. Passengers were urged to use these buses, which have been made available for the first time in the State, as an alternative to the services of private operators. Govardhan and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar flagged off 10 new non-AC sleeper and sleeper-cum-seater buses in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Earlier, they inspected the facilities provided to the passengers in these buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said: “If you travel in this bus, you will feel like you are travelling in your mother’s lap”. He added that 16 AC sleeper buses would be made available by the end of the month and will serve passengers travelling to Bengaluru, Hubli, Vijayawada, Vizag and other cities.

Sajjanar said that 550 electric buses will soon be launched. He said that people’s support for RTC buses was increasing by the day and it was in this context that new buses are being made available. Sajjanar expressed the hope that TSRTC will emerge as a financially strong organisation by the end of the year.

