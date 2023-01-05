Home States Telangana

Stalker slits woman’s throat for spurning his proposal

Inquiries revealed that the accused had been harassing her to accept his marriage proposal for quite some time.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A youth slit the throat of a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday midnight at Kadipikonda village under the Madikonda police station limits. The accused, identified as B Srinivas, attacked the woman when she was alone at her home. Inquiries revealed that the accused had been harassing her to accept his marriage proposal for quite some time. However, the parents of the woman spurned his proposal.

Speaking to media persons, Madikonda inspector G Venu said that Srinivas, who works as a driver in Hanamkonda, fell in love with Afzal Bi three years ago. He even converted to the woman’s religion and changed his name to Abdul Rahman. But Afzal Bi’s parents did not give their approval to his proposal.

Some villagers noticed Afzal Bi lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a private hospital in Hanamakonda where she is being treated now. They also caught hold of Srinivas who tried to run away after attacking the woman and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered under Section 448 (Punishment for house trespass) and 307 ( attempt to murder) of the IPC against Srinivas. According to the SI, the condition of Afzal Bi is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madikonda police station marriage proposal stalker
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp