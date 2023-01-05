Stalker slits woman’s throat for spurning his proposal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A youth slit the throat of a 20-year-old woman on Tuesday midnight at Kadipikonda village under the Madikonda police station limits. The accused, identified as B Srinivas, attacked the woman when she was alone at her home. Inquiries revealed that the accused had been harassing her to accept his marriage proposal for quite some time. However, the parents of the woman spurned his proposal.

Speaking to media persons, Madikonda inspector G Venu said that Srinivas, who works as a driver in Hanamkonda, fell in love with Afzal Bi three years ago. He even converted to the woman’s religion and changed his name to Abdul Rahman. But Afzal Bi’s parents did not give their approval to his proposal.

Some villagers noticed Afzal Bi lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a private hospital in Hanamakonda where she is being treated now. They also caught hold of Srinivas who tried to run away after attacking the woman and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered under Section 448 (Punishment for house trespass) and 307 ( attempt to murder) of the IPC against Srinivas. According to the SI, the condition of Afzal Bi is stable.

