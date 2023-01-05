Telangana Congress plans ‘guarantee card’ for Dharani glitches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress will be issuing a “guarantee card” that promises to resolve -- when the party comes to power -- land disputes triggered after the enforcement of Dharani, the integrated land records management system by the BRS government. The “guarantee card” will serve as a token to settle land disputes, Congress insiders say.

Before issuing the guarantee card, Congress will carefully study the individual problems of the title claimants through surveys and Grama Sabhas. To study individual problems, the party will be training 30,000 volunteers across the state to conduct at least a couple of Grama Sabha and surveys. The party plans to begin this exercise within a week.

Not surprisingly, the Congress also plans to utilise the database gathered through the survey and Grama Sabha to engineer a campaign strategy aimed at the next General Elections. Currently, Congress has been testing its survey form using Google forms and also plans to develop an android application.

The Congress has a reason to undertake issues that plague the Dharani portal. According to the party’s estimation, about 25 lakh people -- 9 lakh Sadabainama holders, 2 lakh in the prohibited list, 10 lakh in Part B and 4 lakh Podu land -- are suffering after the rollout of Dharani. The party, which has been working at the grassroots level, has identified 75 issues pertaining to land possession, patta passbook, and land records.

“We need to analyse the kind of issues at the village level and how a campaign can be evolved,” said TPCC general secretary Kota Neelima, giving a presentation during training classes for PCC cadres in which TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was present.

The party will select five candidates, understandably volunteers, from each mandal in about 600 mandals in the state. The volunteers will be asked whether they are inclined to dedicate 30 days, whether they would be interested to undergo training sessions, whether they would be patient in listening to issues, and most importantly, whether will they deliver the guarantee card visiting each household.

This questionnaire will be sent through the existing party’s constituency-wise WhatsApp groups. The DCC presidents will shortlist the candidates in case multiple volunteers register themselves. Primarily, the party will deploy 3,000 master trainers across the state for training sessions at the Lok Sabha constituency (regional), mandal, and village levels. The master trainers will also be responsible for holding Grama Sabhas to record the grievances and problems of those affected by Dharani. After the second Grama Sabha, the volunteers would be delivering the guarantee card.

The Congress strongly believes that the Grama Sabha will play a crucial role in creating a narrative that the party will address the issues. The party is also carefully studying ways to draw people to the Grama Sabha. There will be a gap of at least four weeks between each Grama Sabha.

Also, the party has conducted the pilot project using the survey method in the Peddapalli district. As of now, they have received 118 responses, and are analysing the data. Finally, the data will be centralised and collated at the DCC and PCC levels.

