Tickets for Formula E up for sale online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sale of tickets for India’s first-ever ABB Formula E World Championship Race, to be held on February 11, began on Wednesday. The tickets will be sold only online. As many as 11 international teams and 22 cars will be racing wheel-to-wheel at the Street Circuit with the picturesque Hussainsagar in the backdrop. The seating capacity on the street circuit is around 25,000.

However, 22,500 tickets are put on sale by the organisers and racing enthusiasts can buy them online from Wednesday. The tickets for Hyderabad E-Prix, accelerated by Greenko, are exclusively available on AceNxtGen (https://acenxtgen.com/) and BookMyShow and have been divided into four categories, based on the vantage points and seating proximity to the circuit. The price of each ticket for the Ace Grandstands is Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000 for Premium Grandstands, Rs 3,500 for Charged Grandstands and Rs 1,000 for Grandstands.

The championship is an all-electric global racing series. The fourth race of the championship is all set to be hosted by Ace Nxt Gen and accelerated by Greenko, for the first time in India in partnership with Formula E and the Telangana government.

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at an event held here which was attended by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, President, Akbar Ebrahim and AceNxtGen, CEO, Dilbagh Gill.

“We are happy that the city of Hyderabad is hosting a prestigious event. The event would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility. Our aim is to make Hyderabad among the top 25 cities in the world and the race will put the city of Hyderabad among the big leagues of the world,” Arvind Kumar observed. To help residents across the city enjoy the event, big screens will be installed at 10 strategic locations in the city and there will be live commentary where fans can enjoy every moment of the action.

“We can’t give the tickets for free as it makes it tough for us to control the crowd. The track will be blocked three days before the race (February 8). An advisory on traffic restrictions will be given in advance to the people of Hyderabad. The first two days of the event will be open to schoolchildren and families for free,” Arvind Kumar said. Three firms are doing the safety audit, he added.

Akbar Ebrahim thanked the State government for making the event possible. “The event will provide a big boost to the country and will make way for sustainable e-mobility. Two iconic motor-sport names like McLaren, Maserati, etc., will line up on the Formula E grid in Hyderabad for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan and Mahindra among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Ticket-holders also get access to the Allianz Fan Village, where they can enjoy a variety of experiential games and activities and learn about the history of Formula E.

