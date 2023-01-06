Home States Telangana

3.45 lakh new electors take total to 2.99 crore voters in Telangana

As per the SSR, a total of 3,45,648 new electors enrolled their names while 11,36,873 names have been deleted.

Published: 06th January 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a considerable drop in the number of voters in Telangana this year compared to 2022. According to the final list of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls 2023 published on Thursday, there are a total of 2.99 crore (2,99,92,941) voters in the State now — 3.63 lakh less than 3.03 crore (3,03,56,894) voters from the last year.

As per the SSR, a total of 3,45,648 new electors enrolled their names while 11,36,873 names have been deleted. As many as 2,78,650 young voters (18-19 years) registered their names while there are also around 1,951 third-gender voters. The number of male voters, which stands at 1,50,48,250, is slightly higher than the number of women voters 1,49,24,716. The total electorate across the 119 Assembly constituencies and 34,891 polling stations, also includes 15,282 service voters and 2,740 are NRI voters.

Hyd tops the list

Hyderabad district tops the list with 42,15,456 voters followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.Among the Assembly constituencies, Serilingampally has highest number of voters -- 6,44,072, followed by Quthbullapur (6,12,700) and Medchal (5,53,785). The lowest number of voters are in Bhadrachalam (1,42,813), Aswaraopeta (1,49,322) and Bellampalle (1,61,249).

Releasing the final list of SSR, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj informed that to target the 18-19 age group in about 1,700 colleges, Election Literacy Clubs (ELC) were formed and campus ambassadors identified and SMS alerts were sent to the students. Specific campaigns taken up for tribals like Kolams, Thoti, Chenchus, Kondareddis in 361 tribal habitations and application forms collected from more than 2,800 tribals who were not enrolled earlier, he said.

“As a result of these interventions, a total of 6,84,408 voters were added to the electoral rolls and 2,72,418 voters were deleted. Young voters in the age group of 18-19 years enrollment has gone up to 2,78,650 in comparison to the previous SSR-2022, where this category of voters stood at 83,207. Further, a total of 20,246 forms were received from electors who are above 17 years, which will be processed in the due time,” he said.

He further added that the enrolment of electors is a continuous process and eligible citizens who could not apply during the SSR-2023, can now apply through the NVSP website, voter helpline App or submit their filled-in physical forms to the BLO’s and the applications will be processed as part of the continuous updation. Similarly, Form 8 can be used to change the address and other particulars, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
voters Telangana SSR
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp