3.45 lakh new electors take total to 2.99 crore voters in Telangana

HYDERABAD: There is a considerable drop in the number of voters in Telangana this year compared to 2022. According to the final list of Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls 2023 published on Thursday, there are a total of 2.99 crore (2,99,92,941) voters in the State now — 3.63 lakh less than 3.03 crore (3,03,56,894) voters from the last year.

As per the SSR, a total of 3,45,648 new electors enrolled their names while 11,36,873 names have been deleted. As many as 2,78,650 young voters (18-19 years) registered their names while there are also around 1,951 third-gender voters. The number of male voters, which stands at 1,50,48,250, is slightly higher than the number of women voters 1,49,24,716. The total electorate across the 119 Assembly constituencies and 34,891 polling stations, also includes 15,282 service voters and 2,740 are NRI voters.

Hyd tops the list

Hyderabad district tops the list with 42,15,456 voters followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.Among the Assembly constituencies, Serilingampally has highest number of voters -- 6,44,072, followed by Quthbullapur (6,12,700) and Medchal (5,53,785). The lowest number of voters are in Bhadrachalam (1,42,813), Aswaraopeta (1,49,322) and Bellampalle (1,61,249).

Releasing the final list of SSR, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj informed that to target the 18-19 age group in about 1,700 colleges, Election Literacy Clubs (ELC) were formed and campus ambassadors identified and SMS alerts were sent to the students. Specific campaigns taken up for tribals like Kolams, Thoti, Chenchus, Kondareddis in 361 tribal habitations and application forms collected from more than 2,800 tribals who were not enrolled earlier, he said.

“As a result of these interventions, a total of 6,84,408 voters were added to the electoral rolls and 2,72,418 voters were deleted. Young voters in the age group of 18-19 years enrollment has gone up to 2,78,650 in comparison to the previous SSR-2022, where this category of voters stood at 83,207. Further, a total of 20,246 forms were received from electors who are above 17 years, which will be processed in the due time,” he said.

He further added that the enrolment of electors is a continuous process and eligible citizens who could not apply during the SSR-2023, can now apply through the NVSP website, voter helpline App or submit their filled-in physical forms to the BLO’s and the applications will be processed as part of the continuous updation. Similarly, Form 8 can be used to change the address and other particulars, he added.

