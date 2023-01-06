Focus on women’s safety, cyber crime: Chauhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-appointed Rachakonda Police Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan on Thursday said he would focus on cybercrime, especially cases where women are being bullied or harassed as well as on the safety of girls. Speaking about the Jawaharnagar incident where a 10-year-old girl was found dead near a water body after going missing, Chauhan said such incidents should be prevented.

Chauhan instructed DCP Malkajgiri Rakshita K Murthy, ACPs and Circle Inspectors to implement the required security measures to keep the crime rate under control and focus on drugs-related cases. The CP also cited the significance of community CCTV cameras which act as a deterrent to crime and also discussed the upcoming police stations in Malkajgiri Zone. Chauhan appealed to the youth to steer clear of anti-social activities. He also directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns on the increasing number of cyber crimes.

