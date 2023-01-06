Home States Telangana

Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 250-crore edible oil plant in Khammam

The factory will be self-sufficient in power requirement with a co-generation plant.

Published: 06th January 2023

Palm Oil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Godrej Agrovet Ltd, the largest oil palm plantation company in India will be investing Rs 250 crore in Telangana to set up a state-of-the-art edible oil processing plant. The proposed 30 tonnes per hour (TPH) plant is expandable to 60 TPH. The plant will be located in Khammam. This would be the single largest private investment in Khammam district. This facility will process palm oil.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Ltd met IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad and informed him about the investment plans of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Balram Singh assured the Minister that this was one of the many initiatives under consideration across the company’s various business verticals. Godrej Agrovet plans to operate at full scale by 2025-26 in the proposed facility. The factory will be self-sufficient in power requirement with a co-generation plant. Palm oil farmers will be serviced through 10 Godrej Samadhan centres and their extension team.

Currently, Godrej is present across 10 mandals in Telangana in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. To enhance productivity, Godrej will deploy digital assets including satellite / drone tracking of area under cultivation, image-based crop advisory services, farmer apps, sapling portal etc in the region.

The Godrej Agrovet Oil Palm business at Khammam and Kothagudem district, including the processing facility, will generate employment for 250 members (direct employment) and 500 members (indirect employment). Further, Godrej is actively considering opportunities to expand in all of the aforementioned sectors in Telangana over the next few years. The Telangana government is aggressively promoting palm oil plantations to reduce dependence on imported oil.

