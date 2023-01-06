Harish Rao: 20% of people tested suffering from BP, diabetes

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Stating that ever-changing lifestyles have adversely impacted the health of citizens, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that it was for this reason that the Telangana government has introduced “Police Health Protection” with the purpose of preparing a health profile of policemen in the State and providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

The programme was formally launched by Harish in Siddipet on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he disclosed that as part of a study, some young people were recently randomly examined in Hyderabad and the results were shocking.

“The study found that 20 of every 100 people tested were suffering from BP and diabetes. Mind you, the study was random. These health problems are due to the ever-changing lifestyle, especially food habits,” Harish said.

He said Telangana was among the highest non-vegetarian consuming States in the country while Rajasthan was at the bottom of the list. “Due to excessive consumption of non-veg, health problems are increasing,” he said.

