Rs 152-cr proposal for CM Chandrasekhar Rao’s adopted village ready

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: In good news for the people of Vasalamarri, a village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Thurkapally mandal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri Collector Pamela Sathpathy has prepared proposals for a Rs 152-crore development plan.

Things started moving after TNIE carried a report on December 19, 2022, “CM’s adopted village waits for house-for-all promise”, highlighting the problems being faced by the people due to delay in implementing the promises made by the chief minister.

Reacting to the report, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) directed the collector to send proposals on various development works in Vasalamarri and cost estimates for the same.

In response to this, recently the collector sent the proposal for Rs 152 crore for various developmental activities including construction of 580 double-bedroom houses, buildings for a school, Anganwadi centre, self-help group and grama panchayat besides laying of CC roads.

Speaking to TNIE, village sarpanch P Anjaneyulu said that the collector had confirmed sending the proposal to the CMO when he met her. The proposal would be implemented once the CMO approves it, the sarpanch said citing the collector’s statement.

