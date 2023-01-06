Sircilla secures No 1 rank in Swachh-2023

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Rajanna-Sircilla district has secured the first rank in the 4 Star category in Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 for December 2022. As per SSG-23, it is ranked as one of the high-achiever districts for December 2022.

The district had bagged the top rank in November 2022 also in the 4 Star national level category. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation congratulated the district authorities on Twitter.

All villages in the district have been declared model villages for making it to ODF (open defecation) Plus category. All households and institutions in Rajanna-Sircilla have toilets as well as wet and dry garbage segregation facilities.

