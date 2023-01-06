Home States Telangana

Telangana to spend Rs 34.8 crore to boost infrastructure in medical colleges, hospitals

A government order was issued in this regard on January 4 and released by the department on Thursday.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of students in medical colleges used for representational purpose. | Express

A file photo of students in medical colleges used for representational purpose. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After setting up new medical colleges in the State, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has announced it will take up construction works to strengthen the infrastructure in these institutions. With this, medical colleges and hospitals in Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam and Karimnagar will get additional facilities.

The department has accorded an administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 34.38 crore for the same. A government order was issued in this regard on January 4 and released by the department on Thursday. The government has decided to construct an additional floor over the existing two at the district hospital in Sircilla at an estimated cost of Rs 6.80 crore. Another additional floor with sheds and a ward in an old TB block in the Kamareddy District Hospital is to be constructed with Rs 4.53 crore.

Modification of the existing Chest and TB Hospital at Ananthagiri to accommodate first-year students would be taken up at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Additionally, Rs 8.05 crore to be spent on the modification of existing buildings in the premises of Khammam district collectorate and government general hospital. Another sanction of Rs 7 crore is to be made for the renovation of seeds godown to accommodate first-year students of the medical college in Karimnagar. The department has requested Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to book the expenditure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 6.80 crore medical colleges infrastructure
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp