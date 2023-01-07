Backward Classes seek hike in allocations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Backward Classes leaders met Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday and requested him to increase allocations for BCs in the State Budget 2023-24. Harish Rao responded positively to the request. Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Association president R Krishnaiah and others met Harish Rao and requested him to increase the allocations for BCs from 2% to 10%.

They urged the finance minister to allocate Rs 4,000 crore for the BC Corporation, Rs 2,000 crore for the MBC Corporation and sufficient funds for reimbursing the entire fee of BC students on par with SC and ST students.

The Association also urged Harish to increase mess charges from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,000 for SSC students and from Rs 950 to Rs 1,600 for students studying in classes 3 to 7. Gujja Krishn, Neela Venkatesh and others were part of the delegation.

