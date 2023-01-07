Home States Telangana

Good start to the day, says KTR after meeting Satya

He addressed a ‘Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit’ in Mumbai and a technology summit in Bengaluru.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Friday. “Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about business and biryani,” tweeted KTR. The Minister tweeted photos of the meeting.

Nadella, who studied in Hyderabad Public School, has family in Hyderabad. He is on a visit to India and had taken to Linkedin on Wednesday to say that it was “fantastic to be back in India meeting innovators and changemakers”. Earlier this week, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He addressed a ‘Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit’ in Mumbai and a technology summit in Bengaluru. During the current visit, Nadella has consistently been speaking about the importance of cloud and artificial intelligence in economic growth.    

At the Bengaluru summit, Nadella spoke about a light-hearted conversation he had with AI-enabled chat robot ChatGPT. He told the audience that he corrected ChatGPT when it listed biryani as a south-Indian tiffin apart from the usual idli, vada and dosa. Nadella said ChatGPT, which is rapidly gaining in popularity, apologised to him when he told the software that it should not insult a Hyderabadi’s intelligence by calling biryani a ‘tiffin’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K T Rama Rao Satya Nadella Microsoft
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp