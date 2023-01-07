Good start to the day, says KTR after meeting Satya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella on Friday. “Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about business and biryani,” tweeted KTR. The Minister tweeted photos of the meeting.

Nadella, who studied in Hyderabad Public School, has family in Hyderabad. He is on a visit to India and had taken to Linkedin on Wednesday to say that it was “fantastic to be back in India meeting innovators and changemakers”. Earlier this week, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He addressed a ‘Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit’ in Mumbai and a technology summit in Bengaluru. During the current visit, Nadella has consistently been speaking about the importance of cloud and artificial intelligence in economic growth.

At the Bengaluru summit, Nadella spoke about a light-hearted conversation he had with AI-enabled chat robot ChatGPT. He told the audience that he corrected ChatGPT when it listed biryani as a south-Indian tiffin apart from the usual idli, vada and dosa. Nadella said ChatGPT, which is rapidly gaining in popularity, apologised to him when he told the software that it should not insult a Hyderabadi’s intelligence by calling biryani a ‘tiffin’.

