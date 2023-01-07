Soon, AC double-decker buses to ply on city roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The good old days when double-decker buses were a special attraction for tourists and locals are set to come back. This time air-conditioned electric buses are going to zoom around on the Hyderabad roads. As many as six AC electric buses will reach the city from Mumbai before January 20 to be showcased for the public prior to the prestigious Formula-E Race to be held on February 11. The electric DD AC buses will be suitable, comfortable for urban commuting and will bring back the sweet double-decker memories through an advanced and electric technology product. The commuters will enjoy rides on these buses from next month.

This move will also boost the initiatives of the State government on net zero emissions, green mobility and environment-friendly public transport in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. These buses to be run between fixed destinations will act as a hop-on-and-hop-off facility for tourists.

Sources said that Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is procuring these buses from M/s. Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, which is the only Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that has supplied DD electric buses in Mumbai and other cities.

Designed, developed and manufactured in India utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience, each Switch EiV 22 bus costs around Rs 2 crore and HMDA is procuring six buses.

Switch EiV 22 is the world’s first semi-low floor, air conditioned, electric double-decker with wider door on rear overhang and a rear staircase. With contemporary styling and feel-good interiors and exteriors, these buses boast of wide front and rear doors, two staircases and an emergency door in compliance with the latest safety standards.

The AC bus with a seating capacity for 65 passengers offers effective cooling in the city’s hot climatic conditions. Each seat has a lightweight cushion and the interiors come with car-like comfort. This state-of-the-art electric double-decker serves as an ideal solution for urban commuting, as they occupy less road, terminal and depot floor space per seated passenger, the officials added.

Sources said that these DD electric buses as per Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) requirements and certified by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

