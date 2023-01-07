Telangana wakes up to cold morning, temperature to drop further

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: On Friday morning, Telangana woke up to unusually cold weather. In Hyderabad, it was cloudy, with temperatures dropping below 20 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits was recorded at Patancheru at 18.9°C. The city can expect temperatures to drop over the next three days, potentially reaching single digits.

Low-level easterlies caused the change in weather. As per the weathermen, there is a possibility of light rain or drizzle in some parts of the state over the next 24 hours, along with mist or haze and wind speeds of around 3-6 kmph.

The fog also caused problems for transportation in Adilabad, with markets in the town opening late and roads appearing deserted until 7 pm. The thin fog was believed to be the result of cold waves in the country’s northern parts.

Agriculture research station scientists said that this was a common occurrence in the district between the last week of December and the first week of January. On Friday, Adilabad town recorded a minimum temperature of around 15°C while Agency areas saw temperatures drop to single digits.

Meanwhile, officials have urged the residents to take necessary precautions and stay warm. They also advised drivers to be extra cautious on the roads due to the reduced visibility caused by the fog. It’s important to stay hydrated and avoid cold and damp conditions. With the fog causing problems for transportation, it may also be wise to allow extra time for travel and to be mindful of any potential delays.

