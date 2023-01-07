Home States Telangana

Telangana gave Rs 3.68 crore to Centre, says KTR

Minister says State got only Rs 1.68 lakh cr back from Centre; asserts he will quit from Cabinet if Kishan proves him wrong

Published: 07th January 2023 07:30 AM

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses  officials during the review meeting on development works for erstwhile Nalgonda district, in Munugode on Thursday

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

SURVAPET: Industries, IT, and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Telangana has sent Rs 3,68,000 crore to the Union government in the form of direct and indirect taxes, of which the Centre gave only Rs 1,68,000 crore to the State.

He was addressing a public meeting in Huzurnagar after inaugurating various developmental works.
Speaking to the gathering, Rama Rao challenged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to prove him wrong about the figures. “If what I say is incorrect, I will resign as a minister. Will Kishan Reddy quit as Union minister and apologise to the people of Telangana if his claims are proven to be untrue?” Rama Rao asked.
He said that Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders have no other work but to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“BJP leaders speak without knowledge. KCR launched Rythu Bandhu, which has benefited farmers to a very large extent. No other chief minister, or even the prime minister came up with such an idea before. The per capita income of Telangana increased significantly during KCR’s rule,” Rama Rao said. “Even as our country celebrates 75 years of Independence, we have a prime minister who cannot even provide 24-hour electricity,” he added.

The BRS working president said while the pink party was focused on development, both the BJP and the Congress were trying to mislead people with lies and false propaganda.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘grim economic indicators,’ he said the BJP-led Union government has burdened the country with so much debt that is more than the entire debt incurred by 14 previous prime ministers. “Telangana government has taken loans for the development of the State, and the debt brought by the Telangana government is an investment for the future,” Rama Rao said.

The minister said that the Centre has not released funds for the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya projects. “The Centre has not released a single paisa for the projects,” he said.

