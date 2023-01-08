Congress ‘B-team’ of BJP under Revanth: MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking exception to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy filing a police complaint seeking action against the 12 Congress MLAs who defected to the BRS, one of them, D Sudheer Reddy on Saturday said that they had merged the Congress Legislature Party in BRS which was allowed under the Anti-Defection Act.

Speaking to the media at the BRSLP office, he sought to turn the tables against Revanth asking him why he had given his resignation letter to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and not the Speaker when he left the TDP. He said that the Congress seemed to function as a B team for the BJP in the State.

Sudheer Reddy reminded that BSP MLAs had merged with the Congress in Rajasthan as allowed by the Anti-Defection Act and wanted to know why Revanth was not demanding action against them. He said that Revanth had filed the complaint with the Moinabad police at the behest of the BJP.

He asked Revanth whether it was not true that Congress had toppled the government in an undemocratic manner in the past. He also raked up the cash for vote scam in which Revanth had figured.

Sudheer Reddy said sarcastically that at a time when Rahul Gandhi was taking out Jodo Yatra, the Telangana Congress leaders took out a “Todo Yatra”. He also slammed the BJP for bringing down governments in other states.

