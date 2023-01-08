Larsen and Toubro, MEIL bag super-speciality hospitals’ construction contract

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tenders for the construction of super-speciality hospitals, i.e., Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanath Nagar, L B Nagar and Alwal, have been approved by the Commissionerate of Tenders and LOA have been issued to the successful bidders.

The government of Telangana has accorded administrative sanctions for the construction of three TIMS hospitals at a cost of Rs 2,679 crore. The foundation stone for the super-speciality hospitals was laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in April last year.

The contract for the TIMS LB Nagar in Rangareddy district has been bagged by Larsen and Toubro Limited for Rs 668 crore as against the project cost of Rs 900 crore. Similarly, the TIMS Sanathnagar in Medhcal district has been bagged by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) for Rs 667 crore as against Rs 882 crore quoted by the government. DEC Infrastructure and Projects Private Limited have bagged TIMS Alwal for Rs 669 crore as against Rs 897 crore quoted by the government.

