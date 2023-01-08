Meeting of RSS frontal arms in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of all frontal organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be meeting at an engineering college near Uppal on Sunday, with the impending elections in Telangana likely to be high on the agenda.

BJP national joint-secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, BJP state in-charges Tarun Chugh, Sunil Bansal and Arvind Menon will be in attendance, along with BJP State present Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and others. During the meeting, the State organisation heads of VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini and others will be presenting a report card of their activities.

The meeting was scheduled to be held in the third week of December, but was postponed. BJP, being one of the frontal organisations of the RSS, will also present its report, and in view of the Assembly elections approaching, the prevailing political situation and the strategies to be adopted could find their place on the agenda, according to party sources.

