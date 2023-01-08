No info on how Telangana govt is spending funds: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claim that the Union government was using the revenue generated by Telangana to develop BJP-ruled States, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come with his resignation letter to a debate on the Central funds spent in Telangana during the last eight years, and how much the State government has spent.

Addressing polling booth committee members of 119 Assembly constituencies from the BJP party office, Sanjay said that except for a few welfare schemes being run by the State government with revenue from liquor sales, there was no information about how much was being collected as taxes from the people, and how these funds were being spent.

He said that farmers were unable to withdraw Rythu Bandhu amount because the State government failed to waive crop loans, and banks were withholding the amount to deduct interest on crop loans.

