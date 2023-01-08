Home States Telangana

Police book Bandi for chaos at collectorate

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A day after saffron party activists climbed the gates of Kamareddy Collector’s office, police registered a case against State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday. Police said BJP leaders organised a programme without necessary approvals. A police vehicle was also vandalised by party workers, cops said.

Over the incident, a case under Section 427 (mischief causing damage over `50), 506 (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 353 (assault on public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly arm) r/w 149 of the IPC was registered against Sanjay.

Only after Sanjay was taken into detention and taken to Hyderabad was the police able to control the situation.

District SP B Srinivas Reddy said since the agitation was led by Sanjay and the rioting also took place in his presence, the charges imposed against him are non-bailable. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those involved, the SP added.

He said that stringent action will be taken against those indulging in violence and vandalism in the name of farmers.

Srinivas Reddy said several persons are responsible for the tense environment in the district headquarters for the last three days. The miscreants are presenting an unclear image of the ground reality and provoking them, he added.

The SP urged the protesters to pay attention to the facts by ministers KT Rama Rao and Vemula Prashanth Reddy apart from the district collector on the Kamareddy Master Plan. He assured farmers that they won’t be forced to give up their lands and that they would get ample opportunities to bring up their issues in a democratic way to the government.

Stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the law, the SP urged residents to cooperate with the police in maintaining order.

