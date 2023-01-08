Seniors hope sun shines on kin as polls near

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

As election season nearing, seniors in all three major parties - BRS, Congress and BJP - are preparing the ground to initiate their sons, sons-in-law, daughters and daughters-in-law into politics to perpetuate their legacy. In the BRS, ‘Generation-Next’ is visible in the form of Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who unsuccessfully contested for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Patlolla Karthik Reddy, son of Minister Sabita Indra Reddy is keen to make a splash by contesting for the Assembly from Chevella in the coming elections.

Luck did not favour Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, son-in-law of Minister Ch Mallareddy, who contested for Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri in 2019. He wants to try his luck this time also. Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy’s daughter-in-law has been busy in Nirmal segment with her social service activities. The minister is trying to get a party ticket for her this time.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s son Bhaskar Reddy is keen to contest from Banswada. At present, he is DCCB chairman of Nizamabad. From the same district, Nizamabad Rural Bajireddy Govardhan’s son Pramod is also eyeing the ticket from the same segment. Govardhan is helping Pramod carry out social service activities in the constituency.

In Adilabad, Jogu Ramanna is promoting his younger son Mahender as his successor. Ramanna’s elder son is the municipal chairman of Adilabad. In Karimnagar district, Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao’s son Dr Sanjay is touring the constituency as he wants to seek election to the Assembly this time. The MLA has requested party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao to give a chance to him this time.

Former Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari is trying to get a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter Kavya.

In Nalgonda, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy is very keen that his son takes over his political mantle. In the same district, former minister Elimineti Uma Madhava Reddy is keen that her son gets the ticket for Yadadri-Bhongir.

From the Congress, K Jana Reddy wants his elder son Raghuveer Reddy to contest for the from Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency. Former minister Konda Surekha is nurturing her daughter to contest for Bhupalapally or Parkal while her party colleague and Mulugu MLA Seethakka is keen that her son Surya contests for Pinapaka Assembly seat.

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy and former Deputy CM Damodar Raja Narsimha are promoting their daughters. BJP vice-president DK Aruna wants her daughter to contest for either Gadwal or Mahbubangar Assembly seat while former MP AP Jithender Reddy’s son is eyeing Shadnagar seat. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayakakshmi is focusing on Musheerabad Assembly constituency. Dattatreya is believed to have asked the party to give her a chance.

