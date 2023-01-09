Amberpet CI booked for cheating NRI of Rs 54 L in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case against Amberpet Circle Inspector Peram Sudhakar, under Section 420, 406 and 467 of IPC for cheating an NRI, Vyjayanth.According to the police, the NRI, in his complaint at Vanasthalipura police station, said that the CI had taken Rs 54 lakh promising to settle a dispute pertaining to his 10-acre land located at Kandukur village.

But the CI and a suspended revenue official, Rajesh Goud, who assured that they had personally known the tahsildar concerned, failed to sort out the issue.

Following the inspector’s failure to settle the dispute and refund the money, the NRI approached the Vanasthalipuram police. In the preliminary investigation, it was confirmed that the CI cheated the NRI.

It may be recalled that a CI of the Vanasthalipuram police station was dismissed for raping a woman. another CI was suspended for assaulting a constable under the influence of alcohol.

