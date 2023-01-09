RTC to launch own drinking water brand in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to enter the packaged drinking water business given its high demand and sell in-house packaged drinking water bottles under its own brand name — ‘Ziva’. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is expected to launch the product on Monday.

With the tagline ‘Spring of Life’, one-litre bottles of Ziva will be launched first while 250 ml bottles for use in offices and 500 ml bottles for AC bus passengers will be launched later. Apart from being made available for free for AC bus passengers, the water bottles will be sold by vendors in bus stations and also in the market.

Officials said the bottles will have an attractive ‘diamond-cut’ design, which will cause a sparkling effect when light falls on the bottle.

Separate line for RTC buses at toll plazas

The TSRTC is taking necessary measures for the convenience of passengers going to their native place for Sankranti. The TSRTC has requested the National Highway Authority of India to allot a separate line for buses at toll plazas from January 10 to 14.

