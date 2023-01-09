Home States Telangana

Students protest against harassment by school principal, poor quality meals in Telangana

The students also accused the attending staff of showing up to work while under the influence of alcohol and using derogatory language and physical violence towards the students.

The girl students protest against the Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential School authoirities at Dumala village on Sunday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A group of nearly 50 female students from the Telangana State Ekalavya Model Residential School held a protest against the school authorities at the main junction in Dumala village on Sunday, alleging harassment by the principal and warden, as well as poor quality food served during lunch and dinner.

The students, who had left their hostel to brave the cold, sat on the road and raised slogans against the school principal.

One of the students claimed that earthworms had been found in the food, and when this was brought to the warden’s attention, they were told to simply set aside the earthworms and eat the rest of the food. The students also accused the attending staff of showing up to work while under the influence of alcohol and using derogatory language and physical violence towards the students.

They claimed that funds provided by the government had been misused and that cheap quality clothing had been provided to them, despite these issues being brought to the attention of higher officials. After higher officials promised to take action against the principal, warden and attending staff, the students called off the protest.

