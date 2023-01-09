Home States Telangana

Three killed in chemical fire accident in Sangareddy district in Telangana

As per a complaint lodged by the factory management, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mylan Chemical Industry, fire incident

Officials inspect the accident spot in Sangareddy district on Sunday

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Three workers were reportedly killed in a fire accident at the Mylan Chemical Industry in Gummadila Industrial Area on Sunday.

Bollaram Circle Inspector (CI) K Surender Reddy said the victims — Paritosh Mehta, 46, from West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar, 27, from Bihar and Assistant Manager Lokeshwar Rao, 38, from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh — were in the dispensing room shifting 1,1,3,3 tetra-methyl disiloxane from one drum to another at around 11.40 am when the incident took place. All three sustained around 90 per cent of burns.

Other workers in the unit observed the fire and raised alarm. After learning about the incident, authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the three to a private hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. The trio succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment later in the day, the CI added. As per a complaint lodged by the factory management, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Relatives of the victims have been informed of their demise, Surender Reddy said.

Chemical explosion?

The three workers were in the dispensing room shifting 1,1,3,3 tetra-methyl disiloxane (in liquid form) from one drum to another at around 11.40 am when the incident took place. All three sustained around 90 per cent of burns. Other workers in the unit saw the fire and raised alarm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mylan Chemical Industry fire accident
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp