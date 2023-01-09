Three killed in chemical fire accident in Sangareddy district in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGA REDDY: Three workers were reportedly killed in a fire accident at the Mylan Chemical Industry in Gummadila Industrial Area on Sunday.

Bollaram Circle Inspector (CI) K Surender Reddy said the victims — Paritosh Mehta, 46, from West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar, 27, from Bihar and Assistant Manager Lokeshwar Rao, 38, from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh — were in the dispensing room shifting 1,1,3,3 tetra-methyl disiloxane from one drum to another at around 11.40 am when the incident took place. All three sustained around 90 per cent of burns.

Other workers in the unit observed the fire and raised alarm. After learning about the incident, authorities rushed to the spot and shifted the three to a private hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad. The trio succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment later in the day, the CI added. As per a complaint lodged by the factory management, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Relatives of the victims have been informed of their demise, Surender Reddy said.

Chemical explosion?

