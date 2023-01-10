Home States Telangana

Rigorous training lined up for 2,264 Agniveers at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad

After 10 weeks they will be transformed from basic soldier on to an expert of a specific field and they will receive advanced training in the field.

Published: 10th January 2023 10:21 AM

An Agniveer trains at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad on Monday

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “The training curriculum for the first batch of Agniveers recruits has been designed systematically and scientifically to achieve the objectives of the mission statement,” said Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant Artillery Centre, Hyderabad, during a media interaction on Monday. As many as 2,264 Agniveers will undergo a 31-week training at the Artillery Centre. The first 10 weeks they will be given basic training followed by an advanced military training based on their suitable traits for 20 weeks.

Chauhan said, “From March 1, the second batch of 3,300 Agniveers will commence their training at the Artillery Centre. A total of 5,500 Agniveers who constitute about 15% of the total strength, will be trained here this year.”

“We have the best and fully prepared instructors well complemented by simulators and equipment to attain the objective, which is Indian Army fully bolstered with a trained and tough Agniveer’,” he explained.

Addressing the media, Major D Shivanand, who is responsible for training commandants, said, “Basic training syllabus encompasses physical training, drill, weapon training, technical training on artillery guns, history of the artillery and overall personal development of Agniveers into trained soldiers.” After 10 weeks they will be transformed from basic soldier on to an expert of a specific field and they will receive advanced training in the field.

A typical day of Agniveer starts at 4 in the morning. After dressing up for their first parade, they will start their physical training from 6 am to 7:30 am before being segregated for weapon training and drill. After breakfast, from 8:45 am to 1:30 pm they have personality development classes, theoretical aspects of weapon handling. In the evening they have games form 4 pm to 5:20 pm and have their evening roll call and also night training and the lights are off by 9 pm.

Abhishek S, an Agniveer recruit from Karnataka, said, “One of my motivations to join the force is my cousin who has been serving in the Indian Army. In my college I joined NCC and completed my C certificate examination and attended two national level camps, one is army attachment camp AOC Centre, Secenderabad and a mountaineering camp in Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. All these motivated me to join the Indian Army.” Post their contract service the 25% of  Agniveers will be selected to serve the armed forces.

