BioAsia conference from February 24 in Hyderabad

It will bring together top officials, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates to explore the theme of the event — Advancing for ONE.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 20th edition of BioAsia, a premier healthcare and life sciences event organised by the Government of Telangana, will bring together top officials, industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and other delegates to explore the theme of the event — Advancing for ONE: Shaping the Next Generation of Humanised Healthcare.

Scheduled to take place from February 24 to 26  in Hyderabad, the three-day event will provide a platform for attendees to discuss the humanization of healthcare and to engage in constructive discussions on how cross-sectional ecosystems can be integrated, how disruptive technologies can be best utilised, and how to drive quality healthcare with accessibility and affordability at the forefront in the near future.

In a statement, Minister KT Rama Rao praised Telangana’s efforts to strengthen the country’s position in the global life sciences industry and BioAsia’s role in providing a platform for global leaders to deliberate on healthcare’s essential requirements over the last 20 years.

He said, “Telangana has been playing a significant role in strengthening the country’s positioning in the worldwide life sciences industry. Several key global players have been leveraging the ecosystem provided by the state by setting up their operations here.”

