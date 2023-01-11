Gujarat biopharma firm to invest Rs 25 crore in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gujarat-based company Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, a first-generation biopharma enterprise and a renowned name in the global bio-pharmaceutical landscape with over 100 products is planning to invest Rs 25 crore in Hyderabad.

The company wants to establish a R&D and innovation centre in Genome Valley by this year-end. It has chalked out aggressive growth plans and is working towards introducing novel, cost-effective ingredients and formulations in the biopharmaceutical space through innovative research.

The company also plans to launch more concept-based finished nutraceuticals products. Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals currently has 10 patents and over 50 trademarks to its name. It has two production areas and two fully functional labs & R&D centre for a microbiology and enzyme portfolio.

Gaurav Kaushik, Managing Director and CEO - Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, said: “Our future plans include launching synbiotics (combinations of pre and probiotics), expanding our probiotics and enzymes production capacity, introducing a unique formulation for down syndrome and further expanding exports.

HYDERABAD: Gujarat-based company Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, a first-generation biopharma enterprise and a renowned name in the global bio-pharmaceutical landscape with over 100 products is planning to invest Rs 25 crore in Hyderabad. The company wants to establish a R&D and innovation centre in Genome Valley by this year-end. It has chalked out aggressive growth plans and is working towards introducing novel, cost-effective ingredients and formulations in the biopharmaceutical space through innovative research. The company also plans to launch more concept-based finished nutraceuticals products. Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals currently has 10 patents and over 50 trademarks to its name. It has two production areas and two fully functional labs & R&D centre for a microbiology and enzyme portfolio. Gaurav Kaushik, Managing Director and CEO - Meteoric Biopharmaceuticals, said: “Our future plans include launching synbiotics (combinations of pre and probiotics), expanding our probiotics and enzymes production capacity, introducing a unique formulation for down syndrome and further expanding exports.