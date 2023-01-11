Historic Paigah tombs in Hyderabad get USD 2,50,000 for conservation and restoration from US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Embassy Charge d’Affaires, Ambassador Beth Jones, announced a $2,50,000 US-funded project for the restoration of Paigah Tombs on Tuesday.

The project, supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) and funded by the US Consulate in Hyderabad, aims to restore the six tombs built in the 18th and 19th centuries. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) will be responsible for implementing the project.

During her visit to the Paigah Tombs Complex, Ambassador Jones highlighted the US government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the conservation and restoration of important historical sites in Hyderabad.

She said, “This may be my first visit to Hyderabad, but it is not the first time the US government has supported the conservation and restoration of important historical sites here in the city. We are proud to be part of the Telangana government’s efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments. I’m grateful to the AKTC for all its efforts here and throughout India.”The AFCP, which the US Department of State created in 2001, aims to demonstrate American values and respect for other cultures by providing financial support for conservation and preservation projects worldwide.

Hyd’s future just as dynamic as its past, says US envoy

pic: vinay madapu

Since its creation, the AFCP has provided funding for over 1,100 projects in 133 countries. US Consul General Jennifer Larson also commented on the project, saying, “I had the good fortune to inaugurate one of our earlier AFCP projects at the Qutb Shahi Tombs during my first week here in Hyderabad. By working with the AKTC and the State of Telangana, we can ensure the integrity of these unique cultural sites for generations to come.”

Earlier on Monday, Jones along with Jennifer Larson met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at T-Hub. Rama Rao led a tour of the State’s premier startup incubator. “Nothing showcases Hyderabad’s economic dynamism quite like T-Hub in Hyderabad. Rama Rao hosted Ambassador Jones and me for a tour, where we found out why so many see T-Hub as India’s premier startup incubator,” tweeted Jennifer Larson.

Beth Jones said, “From historic sites such as the Paigah Tombs to the cutting-edge innovators I met at T-Hub, I think it’s safe to say that Hyderabad’s future is just as dynamic and fascinating as its storied past.”

