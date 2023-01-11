Home States Telangana

Include multiple-choice questions in TS Class 10 exam papers, says SFI

SFI has proposed that exams be conducted on a consecutive day basis. Additionally, they have recommended that 30 per cent of the questions be in the form of multiple-choice.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  To alleviate stress among Class 10 students who are preparing for their board exams, the district committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has suggested incorporating multiple-choice questions into the question papers. They submitted a representation to this effect to the District Educational Officer on Tuesday.

The SFI district committee has proposed that exams be conducted on a consecutive day basis. Additionally, they have recommended that 30 per cent of the questions in the question papers for Class 10 students be in the form of multiple-choice questions.

SFI district secretary S Rajanikanth, said that while they welcome the government’s decision to decrease the number of questions in the papers, they believe that objective-type questions for two and three marks should also be included multiple-choice options.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Students’ Federation of India SFI
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp