Include multiple-choice questions in TS Class 10 exam papers, says SFI

KARIMNAGAR: To alleviate stress among Class 10 students who are preparing for their board exams, the district committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has suggested incorporating multiple-choice questions into the question papers. They submitted a representation to this effect to the District Educational Officer on Tuesday.

The SFI district committee has proposed that exams be conducted on a consecutive day basis. Additionally, they have recommended that 30 per cent of the questions in the question papers for Class 10 students be in the form of multiple-choice questions.

SFI district secretary S Rajanikanth, said that while they welcome the government’s decision to decrease the number of questions in the papers, they believe that objective-type questions for two and three marks should also be included multiple-choice options.

