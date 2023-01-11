Home States Telangana

Now, Jagtial master plan too invites farmers’ ire in Telangana

It may be mentioned here that recently similar protests were held in Kamareddy in protest against a new master plan proposed for the town.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers stage a protest against the new Jagtial master plan on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Stating that they stand to lose a total of 250 acres of land if the proposed Jagtial master plan is implemented, farmers from the surrounding villages staged a protest at the old bus station on Tuesday. They also tore the master plan flex banner put up near the municipal office and set it on fire. Later, they made a representation to the district collector, stating that if the master plan is implemented it will have an adverse affect on the lives of farmers as well as land owners in villages like Mothe, Narsingapur and Veldurthi.

Farmers from these villages, who have been staging protests for the last two days, said: “The authorities should keep welfare of farmers in mind while planning development works. The government should immediately withdraw this proposed new master plan. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation.”

It may be mentioned here that recently similar protests were held in Kamareddy in protest against a new master plan proposed for the town.

Referring to the Kamareddy protests, the Jagtial farmers said: “To avoid such situations, the authorities should immediately cancel the proposed master plan or redesign it in such a way that its implementation won’t effect our villages. If the authorities fail to resolve this issue, we will launch a movement like that one Telangana witnessed to achieve the separate statehood.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp