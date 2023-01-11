Now, Jagtial master plan too invites farmers’ ire in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that they stand to lose a total of 250 acres of land if the proposed Jagtial master plan is implemented, farmers from the surrounding villages staged a protest at the old bus station on Tuesday. They also tore the master plan flex banner put up near the municipal office and set it on fire. Later, they made a representation to the district collector, stating that if the master plan is implemented it will have an adverse affect on the lives of farmers as well as land owners in villages like Mothe, Narsingapur and Veldurthi.

Farmers from these villages, who have been staging protests for the last two days, said: “The authorities should keep welfare of farmers in mind while planning development works. The government should immediately withdraw this proposed new master plan. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation.”

It may be mentioned here that recently similar protests were held in Kamareddy in protest against a new master plan proposed for the town.

Referring to the Kamareddy protests, the Jagtial farmers said: “To avoid such situations, the authorities should immediately cancel the proposed master plan or redesign it in such a way that its implementation won’t effect our villages. If the authorities fail to resolve this issue, we will launch a movement like that one Telangana witnessed to achieve the separate statehood.”

