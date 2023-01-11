Summoned on January 12, Mallu Ravi meets Hyderabad Cyber Crime police early

Home States Telangana

The police who grilled poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Monday, were told that  he was not connected with the morphed pictures.

HYDERABAD: TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi appeared before the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday in connection with the Congress war room case.

The Congress leader presented himself before the police though he was issued a notice under Section 42 (a) of the CrPC to appear before them on January 12.

After his session with the police, the senior Congress leader told the media that he met the police since he wanted to know what documents he should bring along with him on the day of questioning on January 12.
He said: “I was asked to appear for questioning on January 12 but I came down to the police station today (Tuesday) to check what documents they needed as I had never been summoned by the police in the past.”

Mallu Ravi said that the police provided him with necessary details and told that they would be grilling him on Thursday in connection with the cases registered against Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Mallu Ravi has been summoned because he is the in-charge of the office.

The police who grilled poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Monday, were told that  he was not connected with the morphed pictures.

