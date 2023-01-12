6 women contract infection after C-sections at Jagtial Government Mother and Child Health Centre

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Relatives of six lactating mothers who contracted infection after C-sections at the Government Mother and Child Health Centre here staged a protest alleging negligence by the doctors. Realising that the situation might get out of control, the district administration took swift action and provided them with necessary medical care for the infection they had contracted. Additional Collector BS Latha visited the health centre and interacted with the victims. She suggested to the doctors to give proper treatment to them.

These women developed symptoms of infection after they returned home. The wounds that were stitched up after the surgeries began collecting pus. The women who had just given birth were in a lot of pain because of the infection and their relatives took them to the hospital.

The Additional Collector also suggested to doctors to ensure that no infection occurs after C-section and take proper measures. The hospital staff should help pregnant women by explaining to them the precautions they had to take to prevent infections.

