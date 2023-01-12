Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to report to Andhra today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, became the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana on Wednesday and assumed charge at BRKR Bhavan. After the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre, the government appointed Santhi Kumari as the sixth Chief Secretary of the State. She will be in service till April 2025.

Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will report to the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday. Though, Somesh Kumar thought of appealing against the HC order in the Supreme Court, he later changed his mind and decided to first comply with the orders of Department of Personnel and Training DoPT.

Somesh was originally allotted to AP during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He challenged his allotment in CAT, which allotted him to the Telangana cadre. However, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) challenged the CAT order in Telangana High Court. The HC on Tuesday set aside the orders of CAT. Hours after the HC order, the DoPT issued orders and relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre and directed him to report to the AP government by January 12.

Santhi Kumari hails from Andhra Pradesh and was the Special Chief Secretary (Forest) before her elevation. She did her MSc (Marine Biology) and MBA in USA.She has an extensive experience in a wide range of areas, including poverty alleviation, inclusive development, education and health, skill development and forestry. She served at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for two years overseeing financial inclusion.

Santhi Kumari worked in the Chief Minister’s Office for four years as Principal Secretary to the CM and headed the ‘Industry Chasing Cell’, which is mandated to implement single window industrial clearances under TS-iPASS.

She worked in the Medical and Health Department during the Covid-19 pandemic before being shifted to the forest department. She also worked as Adilabad District Collector and Commissioner of BC Welfare, besides holding several other key positions in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In an informal chat after assuming charge at BRKR Bhavan, Santhi Kumari thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing faith in her and giving an important responsibility.

“I will implement the flagship schemes and welfare programmes of the government with the cooperation of people’s representatives, while coordinating with the officials,” Santhi Kumari said. She extended Sankranti greetings to the people of the State.

