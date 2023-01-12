Home States Telangana

Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to report to Andhra today

After the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre, the government appointed Santhi Kumari as the sixth Chief Secretary of the State.

Published: 12th January 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Somesh Kumar

Former Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Santhi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, became the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana on Wednesday and assumed charge at BRKR Bhavan. After the DoPT relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre, the government appointed Santhi Kumari as the sixth Chief Secretary of the State. She will be in service till April 2025.

Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will report to the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday. Though, Somesh Kumar thought of appealing against the HC order in the Supreme Court, he later changed his mind and decided to first comply with the orders of Department of Personnel and Training DoPT.

Somesh was originally allotted to AP during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He challenged his allotment in CAT, which allotted him to the Telangana cadre. However, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) challenged the CAT order in Telangana High Court. The HC on Tuesday set aside the orders of CAT. Hours after the HC order, the DoPT issued orders and relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre and directed him to report to the AP government by January 12.

Santhi Kumari hails from Andhra Pradesh and was the Special Chief Secretary (Forest) before her elevation. She did her MSc (Marine Biology) and MBA in USA.She has an extensive experience in a wide range of areas, including poverty alleviation, inclusive development, education and health, skill development and forestry. She served at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for two years overseeing financial inclusion.

Santhi Kumari worked in the Chief Minister’s Office for four years as Principal Secretary to the CM and headed the ‘Industry Chasing Cell’, which is mandated to implement single window industrial clearances under TS-iPASS.

She worked in the Medical and Health Department during the Covid-19 pandemic before being shifted to the forest department. She also worked as Adilabad District Collector and Commissioner of BC Welfare, besides holding several other key positions in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In an informal chat after assuming charge at BRKR Bhavan, Santhi Kumari thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for reposing faith in her and giving an important responsibility.

“I will implement the flagship schemes and welfare programmes of the government with the cooperation of people’s representatives, while coordinating with the officials,” Santhi Kumari said. She extended Sankranti greetings to the people of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar Santhi Kumari Telangana Chief Secretary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp