Owaisi slams RSS chief over remarks against Muslims

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP expressed his anguish at Bhagwat’s claim about an internal threat to the country.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo | Martin louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statements during an interview where he said, “Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted on Wednesday saying that there were many Hindus in the country who feel threatened by RSS’ boisterous rhetoric of supremacy.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP expressed his anguish at Bhagwat’s claim about an internal threat to the country. “Mohan says there is no external threat to India. Sanghis have been whining about the bogey of “internal enemies” & “state of war” for decades & their own Swayamsevak in Lok Kalyan Marg says ‘na koi ghusa hai,” he stated.

“Why this “chori” for China & “seenazori” for fellow citizens? If we’re indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years,” he added.

