Home States Telangana

Somesh out, Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s focus on key posts

KCR on Wednesday discussed appointing new IAS officers for revenue generating departments.

Published: 12th January 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the DoPT ordering transfer of in the wake of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar’s to Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday discussed appointing new IAS officers for revenue generating departments.

According to sources, orders appointing new officers will be issued shortly, as the State was in bad need of funds to implement the welfare schemes in election year.Hitherto, Somesh Kumar held all the key revenue generating portfolios like Commercial Taxes, Stamps and Registrations, Revenue and Excise.

Though Goods and Services Tax (GST), Excise and Stamps and Registration collections increased considerably during the tenure of Somesh Kumar, the State government is now facing shortage of funds due to the conditions imposed by the Union government on raising market borrowings under Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM). The shortfall in revenue to the State due to the economic restrictions imposed by the Centre is around Rs 40,000 crore this year.

In this backdrop, Rao focused on the revenue generating departments and held a preliminary discussion with some officials. It remains to be seen whether he will ask new Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to look after some of the departments.

The State government requires additional funds to implement the pending welfare schemes like giving Rs 3 lakh for construction of houses to those having their own house sites and others. Though the chief minister thought of convening the Assembly session in the last week of December to discuss the State’s financial situation, the Legislature was not summoned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp