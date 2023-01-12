Work collectively, only the chosen one will lead: Sunil Bansal to TS BJP leaders

Home States Telangana

During his two-day visit to Telangana which began on Wednesday, he made it clear that all the leaders in a particular constituency will need to work together to bring the party to power in the State.

Published: 12th January 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal has made it clear to the party leaders that only the person who is garlanded by the party, in other words, the chosen one by the BJP, will be leading the party in the Assembly constituencies.

During his two-day visit to Telangana which began on Wednesday, he made it clear that all the leaders in a particular constituency will need to work together to bring the party to power in the State.He also tweaked the party’s strategy to hold “Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa” bike rallies and street-corner meetings being held in all the Assembly constituencies, by narrowing down the programme to mandal-level.

The reason for this change was that multiple leaders aiming for the party’s ticket for the same constituency have not been supportive of one another due to their competing ways while organising party programmes. The result has not been very encouraging at the ground level.

To address this, he has directed the party leaders to hold street-corner meetings in different mandals in the same constituency, that too at a high frequency, by delegating one or two mandals to a particular leader.

He has asked the party leaders to stop promoting themselves and work collectively for the party’s development in their respective constituencies. He specifically told them that getting their names written on the walls will not be appreciated and it could actually dent their prospects. He stressed the importance of promoting the party’s ‘lotus’ symbol instead.

The target he has given the party leaders across 119 assembly constituencies is that they will now have to conduct 9,000 street-corner meetings in all the mandals from February 5 till 20, which would mean 600 meetings every single day.

He told them not to use these street-corner meetings to show their strengths, but to have 50-100 people in the villages and mandal headquarters to voluntarily attend them.He has held meetings with the Prabharis (in-charges), conveners and full-timers of 17 parliamentary segments in the State, at the party office in Nampally on Wednesday.

He suggested ways to explain to the people how the Centre’s schemes have benefited them, and to expose the State government’s failures and what he called false propaganda against the Centre.He also held meetings with the party leaders of Malkajgiri and Hyderabad parliamentary segments. On Thursday he will be holding parliamentary segment meetings of Medak and Bhuvanagiri parliamentary segments.

