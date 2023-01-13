Amit Shah readies a bitter pill to cure TS BJP tardiness

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP high command, which has been trying to strengthen the party at the ground level in Telangana is not very happy with the muted response by the party cadre and even leaders. The leadership has identified weaknesses in the party at the local level, even among sitting MLAs. The party has been especially disappointed after the recent booth committee meeting failed to meet the expectations of the high command.

Apart from this, the State unit is split into groups of veteran leaders and new entrants, a fact that the high command is well aware of. Sources say that Telangana BJP leaders failed to pay as much attention to the recent booth-level meeting as the high command expected. They said that the impression is that the leaders failed to reach the activists in rural Assembly segments, and this is worrying the BJP leadership.

The BJP top brass expected around 2 lakh to 3.5 lakh cadres to attend the January 7 booth committee meeting via a virtual platform. However, BJP seniors admit in private that barely 25,000 activists from 32,600 booths in the State attended.

According to sources, the BJP leadership is contacting senior leaders who have not been participating in party programmes and maintaining a distance from the State party office. Sources say that the party has received feedback from its own back-end team that much needs to be done on the ground.The report says that most senior leaders are not participating in programmes at mandal, Assembly, and district levels.

Taking note of this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to have made his mind to personally visit the State and deliver the party’s agenda and roadmap for Telangana. Sources say that Shah has expressed anger towards senior leaders who have failed to focus on booth-level committees and ground-level party development.

He is likely to visit Telangana on January 28 and 29 and hold meetings with party leaders and former MLAs and MPs and take their opinion about the leadership and party strength in the state.Sources say that Shah wants to take action against State BJP leaders who have been given posts in the party but are wasting time.

