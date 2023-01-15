Home States Telangana

In Sankranti message, KCR vows agriculture revolution in India

He said that the Sankranti festival is the thanksgiving day to Mother Earth by the farmer.

BRS MLC K Kavitha participates in Bhogi mantalu at KBR Park in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday extended greetings to the farmers and people of the State and India on the occasion of Bhogi, Makar Sankranti and Kanuma festivals. In a statement here, Rao recalled that with the inspiration derived from the revolutionary progress in Telangana’s agricultural sector, a complete revolution will occur in India on the day agriculture transforms into a festival of joy for the entire country’s farming community.

The Chief Minister said that Sankranti is the festival of celebration to farmers on the auspicious occasion of the arrival of paddy stocks from the fields to their homes. He said that the Sankranti festival is the thanksgiving day to Mother Earth by the farmer.

He said that as a result of the activities undertaken by the State government to revive the agriculture sector, vibrant villages are emerging with a green canopy, heaps of harvested grain, dairy cattle and the smell of sweet soil.

He said that the government spent more than Rs 2,16,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, 24-hour free power supply and construction of irrigation projects. It is proof of the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare. By implementing an action plan, the cultivated area has been increased to 2.40 crore acres which at the time of the formation of the state was only 1.31 crore acres. It is a revolution in development in the country’s agriculture sector, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that similar confidence will be created among the entire farming community in India. The Chief Minister wished all people on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival with happiness and joy.

Congress and BJP greetings
Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy extended Sankranti festival greetings to the people of the State. The leader hoped the people would celebrate the festival with joy and happiness. Revanth prayed that the festival would fill households with wealth and health.

Wishing the people of Telangana a happy Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay assured them that next year there will be a change in the people’s lives and that the State will be free from the clutches of darkness as the light will shine in their lives.

