Home States Telangana

Two women who died in Telangana after caesarean delivery had infection, says report

According to a NIMS medical officer, the women were brought there on Friday night along with their newborn babies to prevent any further complications.

Published: 15th January 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Severe infection was found in the two women who died after caesarean delivery in MN Area Hospital in Malakpet, while two of the eight women who were admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) are undergoing dialysis.

“Infection was found in the deceased women during the post-mortem on the bodies at Gandhi Hospital. To identify the cause of the infection a chemical analysis is being conducted,” said Dr J Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The blood samples of the women admitted to NIMS have been sent for culture tests, he said.

The two women have been put on dialysis as they have experienced renal shutdown, a condition in which the kidneys stop working, according to Dr Ajay Kumar. A total of 11 women had undergone C-section delivery on January 11 at MN Area Hospital. Among them, two died and eight were admitted to NIMS as a precautionary measure. Dr Ajay Kumar assured that all the women at NIMS and their babies were in a stable condition as their health parameters improved.

According to a NIMS medical officer, the women were brought there on Friday night along with their newborn babies to prevent any further complications. They were admitted for observation for around 48 hours.

The women had fever at the time of their admission to NIMS. Since Friday none of them complained about any rise in the temperature. To rule out any infection some tests were conducted, the officer further said adding that some preventive antibiotics were being administered to them as part of the treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caesarean delivery NIMS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp