Two women who died in Telangana after caesarean delivery had infection, says report

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Severe infection was found in the two women who died after caesarean delivery in MN Area Hospital in Malakpet, while two of the eight women who were admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) are undergoing dialysis.

“Infection was found in the deceased women during the post-mortem on the bodies at Gandhi Hospital. To identify the cause of the infection a chemical analysis is being conducted,” said Dr J Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The blood samples of the women admitted to NIMS have been sent for culture tests, he said.

The two women have been put on dialysis as they have experienced renal shutdown, a condition in which the kidneys stop working, according to Dr Ajay Kumar. A total of 11 women had undergone C-section delivery on January 11 at MN Area Hospital. Among them, two died and eight were admitted to NIMS as a precautionary measure. Dr Ajay Kumar assured that all the women at NIMS and their babies were in a stable condition as their health parameters improved.

According to a NIMS medical officer, the women were brought there on Friday night along with their newborn babies to prevent any further complications. They were admitted for observation for around 48 hours.

The women had fever at the time of their admission to NIMS. Since Friday none of them complained about any rise in the temperature. To rule out any infection some tests were conducted, the officer further said adding that some preventive antibiotics were being administered to them as part of the treatment.

HYDERABAD: Severe infection was found in the two women who died after caesarean delivery in MN Area Hospital in Malakpet, while two of the eight women who were admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) are undergoing dialysis. “Infection was found in the deceased women during the post-mortem on the bodies at Gandhi Hospital. To identify the cause of the infection a chemical analysis is being conducted,” said Dr J Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. The blood samples of the women admitted to NIMS have been sent for culture tests, he said. The two women have been put on dialysis as they have experienced renal shutdown, a condition in which the kidneys stop working, according to Dr Ajay Kumar. A total of 11 women had undergone C-section delivery on January 11 at MN Area Hospital. Among them, two died and eight were admitted to NIMS as a precautionary measure. Dr Ajay Kumar assured that all the women at NIMS and their babies were in a stable condition as their health parameters improved. According to a NIMS medical officer, the women were brought there on Friday night along with their newborn babies to prevent any further complications. They were admitted for observation for around 48 hours. The women had fever at the time of their admission to NIMS. Since Friday none of them complained about any rise in the temperature. To rule out any infection some tests were conducted, the officer further said adding that some preventive antibiotics were being administered to them as part of the treatment.