Opposition unity: Pinarayi, Kejriwal, Akhilesh to join KCR public rally 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of three States will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night to participate in the public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to be held in Khammam on Wednesday. This is the first massive public meeting being organised, after the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rechristened as BRS in October, 2022.

Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Singh Mann of Punjab, besides Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and CPI national secretary D Raja will discuss national politics with BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Later, all the important leaders will proceed to Yadadri temple by helicopter. From Yadadri, the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, they will proceed to Khammam.

Khammam public meet will change country’s political landscape: Harish

All the six leaders, four chief ministers and two national leaders, will present eyeglasses to six beneficiaries at the Khammam Collectorate marking the launch of the second phase of “Kanti Velugu”, an eye screening camp. Prior to this, the new building of the Khammam Collectorate too will be inaugurated by them.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Devendra Singh Chauhan, Yadadri Collector Pamela Sathpathy and other officials inspect the helipad and other arrangements in Yadadri

Later, all of them will proceed to the venue of the public meeting, which will start at 2.30 pm. Speaking to reporters in Khammam on the arrangements for the BRS meeting, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao recalled that the party first conducted a massive public meeting ‘Simha Garjana’ in Karimnagar in 2001, immediately after Chandrasekhar Rao founded the TRS.

The ‘Simha Garjnana’ helped the party achieve separate Telangana State. “Now, after the launch of BRS, the first mammoth public meeting is being organised in Khammam. I have no doubt that this meeting will influence and change the politics of the country,” Harish Rao asserted. He said that leaders of CPM, CPI, AAP and SP are attending the ‘historic public meeting’.

Harish Rao said that the public meeting would be conducted in a 100-acre ground and parking would be provided for vehicles in 448 acres at 20 places. Around 1,000 volunteers of BRS would be available at the public meeting. Though the BRS is planning to mobilise around five lakh people for the public meeting, it mainly focused on 13 Assembly segments of the erstwhile Khammam district.

AHEAD OF CM’S VISIT, OFFICIALS INSPECT HELIPAD, GUEST HOUSE

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: In view of the upcoming visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Ministers of two other states at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri on Wednesday, the district officials supervised the preparations on Monday. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Devender Singh Chauhan, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, District Local Bodies Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narayana Reddy along with other officials inspected the helipad and reviewed arrangements at Yadadri guest house.

