Partners in progress: KTR asks NRIs to promote Telangana, India

Economic growth

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Urging the NRIs to be part of the State’s growth story, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the Indian diaspora to promote both Telangana and India. The minister spoke to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme organised in Zurich ahead of his participation in the World Economic Forum meeting scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland, between January 16 and 20.

Indians living in Switzerland, United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, Norway and other European countries attended the gathering. The minister spoke about the tremendous progress achieved by Telangana since its formation in 2014. He also spoke about, holistic development model and other topics.

Giving a peek into development, Rama Rao said that paddy production in the State was at 68 lakh tonnes and the government procured 24 lakh tonnes in 2014. “In 2022, the production and procurement grew to 3.5 crore tonnes and over two crore tonnes respectively. Telangana’s IT exports grew from Rs 57,000 crore to Rs 1.83 lakh Crores, per capita of Telangana grew from Rs 1.24 lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.78 lakh, while the national average is Rs 1.49 lakh,” he said.

“Now every village has a nursery and a Vaikunta Dhamam. Ten percent of Gram Panchayat budget is earmarked as green budget, and the government has provided a tractor and a tanker for every panchayat in the State. The needs of farmers were taken care of by providing free power round-the-clock, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima, high quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Rythu Vedikas were built for the benefit of farers,” he added.

5 revolutions
The minister said that five revolutions are unfolding in Telangana -- pink revolution (meat), yellow revolution (oil palm), blue revolution (inland fisheries), white revolution (milk) and green revolution (crops).

Placing three requests before the NRIs, Rama Rao urged them to be the State’s goodwill ambassador, participate in government’s programmes like Mana Ooru - Mana Badi and also to promote Telangana and India.

Urging them to be part of the State’s growth story, he assured full support even if they want to make small investments in the State and create jobs.

