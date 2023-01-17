Home States Telangana

T-Hub bags best incubator award at National Startup Awards 2022

It will be receiving support for its business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, market access opportunities and serve as a role model for other entrepreneurs.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-Hub has won the “Best Incubator in India” award at the National Startup Awards 2022 on National Startup Day. T-Hub emerged as the winner for its efforts in providing support to  the growth of the startup ecosystem in Telangana. The award was presented by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs.

The award recognises T-Hub’s contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and ecosystem development. It was recognised from among 55 other incubators at the national level. It excelled in aspects such as funding raised by startups, sector focus, strong market connects, partnerships and overall impact created in the startup ecosystem spanning across 2,500+ startups.

T-Hub’s startups have raised almost $1.9 billion with 3,000+ strong market connections and the creation of 12,000+ jobs since its inception. The level of impact that T-hub has achieved is unparalleled as compared to other incubators. It will be receiving support for its business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, market access opportunities and serve as a role model for other entrepreneurs.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) said, “Governments typically don’t excel in this area, but by studying and meticulously learning from the best practices of others, T-Hub became a national leader in the field. This is important for the entire country, as it can serve as a blueprint for other organisations to follow and create a more vibrant and successful startup ecosystem in the country.”

