Telangana's new Secretariat building nearing completion

Minister Prashanth Reddy says KCR will open the building on his birthday, directs officials
to complete all works in the next 10 days

Published: 17th January 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With all the works on the new Secretariat building nearing completion, the D-Day is fast approaching. According to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemuala Prasanth Reddy, the complex will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday -- February 17.

After inspecting the ongoing construction works on Monday, the announced that the “Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building” will be inaugurated on February 17 and directed the officials to complete all the works in the next 10 days.

The 265-feet Secretariat building will be the tallest structure only in the State and it will dwarf several historical monuments such as Taj Mahal (240 ft), Qutub Minar (237 ft), Charminar (183 ft), Quli Qutb Shah’s Tomb (196 ft) and the Buddha Statue (58 ft). If the Ashoka Lion Capital is also included, the total height of the new Secretariat building will be 278 feet. The State government accorded administrative sanction for Rs 617 crore for the construction of the new Secretariat building.

When the State government decided to construct the new integrated building for the Secretariat, all the 10 old blocks including, the 131-year-old G Block (Sarvahita), earlier known as Saifabad Palace, were demolished. The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019. Later, the Secretariat was temporarily shifted to BRKR Bhavan in August, 2019. The works on the new building commenced on January 4, 2021.

The new building comprises six floors, excluding the ground floor. The main entry is located on the east side, and there will be a separate entrance for the chief minister. The chief minister’s chamber, designed as per Vaasthu, will be located on the sixth floor. There will also be a big hall for Cabinet meetings.

Smart building
The building has smart systems such as smart lighting controls like motion sensors, timers, automated switches, dimming controls and efficient equipment such as electronic ballast, CFL and other energy efficiency measures. The latest security and surveillance technology will be in place at the new Secretariat.

Ministers chambers
The chambers of the ministers and their staff will be accommodated on second to fifth floors. The General Administration and Finance departments will be accommodated in the first and second floors. Other departments will be accommodated in third to fifth floors.

Office spaces for 59 numbers for Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, 90 numbers for Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries and 121 numbers for Assistant Secretary cadre officers is planned. A temple, church and mosque were also constructed within the premises.

