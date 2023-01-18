Home States Telangana

BRS to win over 90 seats in Errabelli if 25 sitting MLAs dropped

Published: 18th January 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:10 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday set the cat among the pigeons by claiming that the ruling BRS would win “around 90 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections by dropping 25 sitting MLA”.

A video clip of the minister’s comments went viral, leaving party leaders and cadres wondering who these 25 MLAs are.Coming just ahead of the first major public meeting of the BRS after its transformation from the TRS, the comments were discussed at length among the party cadre.

Dayakar Rao had attended a party meeting in Narsimhulapet mandal of Mahbubabad district where he said that voters are eager to cast their votes for BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao. “There are no negative thoughts in the minds of voters regarding KCR. However, people are vexed with some of the BRS MLAs,” he said.

“There is no alternative to the BRS in the State. We are going to win at least 90 Assembly seats. However, if the high command does not issue ‘B’ forms to about 25 MLAs, there is a good chance that we will win over 100 Assembly seats in Telangana,” said Dayakar Rao.   

He said that he was not making random comments. “I’m not talking without a survey. I have never made predictions without surveys. According to my survey, if the party high command drops 25 sitting MLAs, the BRS will definitely win 100 seats in the State. KCR knows about Dayakar Rao. I never speak without a survey,” the minister said.

He appealed to people to support the BRS and ensure that the Khammam public meeting was a stupendous success.

