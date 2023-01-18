CMs from four states inaugurate second phase of eye screening programme in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chief ministers of four states formally inaugurated the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', an eye screening programme, in Khammam on Wednesday. They also inaugurated the newly constructed Khammam district Collectorate complex.

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala along with Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a massive public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) this evening.

All three CMs including the former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja arrived in Hyderabad last night. They held a meeting with the BRS president and CM Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

Afterwards, they proceeded to Yadadri temple, the abode of Lakshmi Narasimha, by two choppers. The Yadadri temple was renovated by the State government and opened recently. The visiting leaders had all praises for the architectural wonder of Yadadri.

The chief priests of Yadadri and Vedic scholars performed special pujas. However, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader D Raja did not attend the pujas, though they were inside the temple premises.

The Chief Ministers and top leaders also attended a photo exhibition that was organised in the premises of Sri Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao explained the importance and renovation of the temple to visiting leaders.

After the visit to Yadadri, the leaders left for Khammam. Post lunch, they will address the public, where the BRS chief is expected to announce the party's future plans. The leaders of AAP, CPM, CPI, SP and BRS will also be addressing the public meeting in Khammam in a while.

