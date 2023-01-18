Land worth Rs 4,000 crore given to BRS leader: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday alleged that prime land worth around Rs 4,000 crore measuring 40 acres in Miyapur was illegally handed over to BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar in a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement.He also alleged that Chandrasekhar was funding the BRS Khammam public meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Raghunandan Rao said that Rangareddy district Collector Amoy Kumar approached the Supreme Court filing a special leave petition against High Court orders permitting Sukesh Gupta to sell his eight-acre land in Survey No. 78.

“Thota Chandrasekhar also obtained a high court order to sell his 40 acres of land, belonging to his company Aditya Constructions, in the same Survey No 78, and the same revenue village. However, Amoy Kumar didn’t challenge the court order at the behest of the then CS Somesh Kumar and the chief minister,” the BJP MLA alleged.

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday alleged that prime land worth around Rs 4,000 crore measuring 40 acres in Miyapur was illegally handed over to BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar in a ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement.He also alleged that Chandrasekhar was funding the BRS Khammam public meeting. Addressing a press conference, Raghunandan Rao said that Rangareddy district Collector Amoy Kumar approached the Supreme Court filing a special leave petition against High Court orders permitting Sukesh Gupta to sell his eight-acre land in Survey No. 78. “Thota Chandrasekhar also obtained a high court order to sell his 40 acres of land, belonging to his company Aditya Constructions, in the same Survey No 78, and the same revenue village. However, Amoy Kumar didn’t challenge the court order at the behest of the then CS Somesh Kumar and the chief minister,” the BJP MLA alleged.